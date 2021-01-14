Top Conference showdown for College of Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON,SC

As of right now, the Cougars are sitting in the number 2 spot in the conference.

But on Saturday, they’ll play host to number 1, Northeastern.

The Cougars are coming off a sweep against Drexel.

And is now on a 3-game win streak.

But, coach knows that this weekend will be a true test for the team.

But spoke about their progress this season.

“I mean, we making progress,” said Head Basketball coach Earl Grant. “Guys are really working hard and guys are really starting to be connected. Just buying in to what we are trying to do. I think we got a pretty good rotation with our bench now. So, I think we’re making progress. I think we’ve improved the last 3 weeks. Certainly, we’ve got an unbelievable challenge coming up this weekend. Trying to prepare for that right now.”

Tip-off is set for Saturday and Sunday at 1 P.M.