COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina announced their 2024 football schedule.

2024 marks the football team’s fourth year under the leadership of Coach Shane Beamer.

The 12-game schedule features a home game opener against Old Dominion on Aug. 31, the first matchup between the two in football history.

The following weekend, Sept. 7, will mark the start of SEC play for the Gamecocks as they travel to face Kentucky.

For the 2024 schedule, South Carolina will compete against nine teams playing bowl games in the 2023 season. 2024 also features two bye weeks occurring on Sept. 28 and Oct. 26.

On Homecoming weekend, the Gamecocks will host Texas A&M on Nov. 2. The last time the two teams met in Columbia, the Gamecocks won 30-24 in 2022.

The Palmetto Bowl will wrap up South Carolina’s regular season schedule. For 2024, the annual game will take place in Clemson. Clemson leads the series matches by a 73-43-4 margin.

The full schedule for South Carolina in 2024 is below.

Aug. 31 vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 7 at Kentucky*

September 14 vs. LSU*

Sept. 21 vs. Akron

Sept. 28 Open

Oct. 5 vs. Ole Miss*

Oct. 12 at Alabama*

Oct. 19 at Oklahoma*

Oct. 26 Open

Nov. 2 vs. Texas A&M*

Nov. 9 at Vanderbilt*

Nov. 16 vs. Missouri*

November 23 vs. Wofford

Nov. 30 at Clemson

*- SEC play