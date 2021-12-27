UofSC men’s basketball game against SC State postponed due to COVID-19

South Carolina fans show support for the Gamecocks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 65-61. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – University of South Carolina (UofSC) Men’s Basketball on Monday announced the postponement of an upcoming game due to COVID-19.

The matchup against SC State, originally scheduled for December 29, has been put on pause. A new date has not yet been set.

The team did not elaborate on whether the move was precautionary in light of the current surge caused by the Omicron variant, or whether a significant number of players tested positive.

