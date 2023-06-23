CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will swing through Charleston next month for the final two games of the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series.

The series will be played at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark — home of the Charleston RiverDogs — on July 11 and 12 with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on both nights.

This will mark the Collegiate National Team’s first time playing at the venue, according to Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring an event like this to The Joe and for our fans to have the opportunity to watch two quality baseball teams go head-to-head,” RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said. “Some of the best young baseball players in the world will take the field twice. Our fans may even get a first glance at some future RiverDogs.”

Fans will have the opportunity to take in both the series and the RiverDogs’ July 4 game against the Columbia Fireflies through a special “Red, White, and Blue” ticket package, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The three-contest package range from $29 to $40, depending on which section of the stadium fans want to sit in. Fans can purchase packages until July 3.

Single-game tickets to the All-Star Championship Series will cost $12 regardless of section.

Team USA leads the series with Japan 24-19, including a 21-1 series record in the United States.