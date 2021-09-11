USC rallies to beat ECU thanks to Wando High alum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Parker White kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired as South Carolina rallied from 14 down to beat East Carolina 20-17 on Saturday. That secured the first road win under first-year coach Shane Beamer. Damani Staley had a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime to give the Gamecocks a needed spark after trailing 14-0 in a mistake-filled opening half. Tyler Snead hit on a 75-yard trick-play touchdown pass to Jsi Hatfield on the game’s first offensive snap for the Pirates. ECU was hosting a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time since 1997.
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Join our daily newsletter!
Click for latest news and information
2021 Hurricane Ready Guide
TRENDING HEADLINES
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter