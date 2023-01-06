COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina coach Shane Beamer more than doubled his salary for next season in a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years. The university’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. Beamer will make $6.125 million in 2023, a big boost from the $2.75 million in compensation in the deal he signed after becoming head coach in December 2020. Beamer will get an increase of $250,000 each season after that until he gets $7.125 million in 2027.