Volvo Car Open gets ready for big week

CHARLESTON, SC

Daniel Island will have some excitement heading it’s way.

As April 3rd, will mark the start of the Volvo Car Open.

Currently, they are making renovations to the stadium.

But are excited to be welcoming some of the world’s best Tennis players right here starting this week.

Including, defending champion Madison Keys and Charleston’s very own Emma Navarro and Mount Pleasant’s Shelby Rogers.

“It’s great, we have 7 Grand Slam champions, 5 past champions all coming back to Daniel Island and Charleston South Carolina,” said Tournament Director Bob Moran. “It’s the best in Women’s Tennis and we’ve been around for 48 years and we’ve been in Charleston for 20 years. All these things are amazing. I think it’s wonderful, from a community stand point, these young ladies are best in class in something that young girls can look up to. We have great examples of Emma Navarro and Shelby Rogers from Charleston who have grown up to be world class Tennis players.”