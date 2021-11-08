Wando HS alum named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

University of South Carolina placekicker Parker White has been selected as the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Gamecocks’ 40-17 win over Florida, it was announced today.



White, a 6-5, 205-pounder from Mount Pleasant, S.C., connected on all eight of his kicks in Saturday’s victory. The “Super Senior” set a career-high with four field goals made, hitting from 39-, 35-, 40- and 39-yards out, while scoring a career-best 16 points. He became the first Gamecock to make four field goals in a game since 2015. White moved to within 10 points of tying the school record for points scored in a career, currently held by Elliott Fry with 359.



White was honored previously this season as the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week following his efforts in the win at East Carolina. This week’s honor marks the third time in White’s career he has been recognized, as he was also the SEC’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week in 2018 following a win over Missouri.



White and the Gamecocks (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will travel to Columbia, Mo. this week for an SEC Eastern Division matchup with the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 1-4 SEC). Game time is set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

