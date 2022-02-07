Wando HS sophomore a natural at Cross Country

Wando HS sophomore Jake Liebert became the first cross country runner to win an individual state title in school history. (WCBD)

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Like a fish to water, Wando High sophomore Jake Liebert has become a natural to distance running.

“It’s a simple sport you don’t need really like no plays all you really need to know is a strategy.” Jake Liebert said.

Having moved to Mount Pleasant from Cincinnati to begin his freshman year.

He may have not known much about the area, but the cross country runner has since done his homework on his competition.

“He’s very informed about who the other runners are, what the competition is. Constantly asking questions about course and pacing,” Wando HS Cross Country Coach Bret Davis said.

After finishing 18th last year, Jake became the first cross country runner ever at Wando to win an individual state title this past fall.

“Winning state that was awesome, got to celebrate with all my team, that was fun, Davis brought me Zaxbys, that was his treat,” said Liebert.

Watching Jake run has been a treat for Coach Davis.

Liebert can run the mile in 4:27, a 5k in 15:24.

But maybe more impressive than that, he won every event last season except for one.

“it wasn’t just I’m stepping on the track and I’m Jake Liebert and everybody knows who I am and they’ll respect what I’ve done. He still goes out and realizes he has to earn those things,” Davis said.

Jake got into the sport thanks to his mom and sister and their encouragement.

He is now running against time and himself with the help of classic rock.

The Warriors are hoping Jake will continue to be the rock of their foundation for the next two seasons.