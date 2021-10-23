WCU wins first game of season beating The Citadel

YEMASEE, S.C. (WCBD) - On Saturday, the Nemours Wildlife Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary and cut the ribbon of the new Ernie P. Wiggers research lab in Yemassee, S.C.

The state-of-the-art $2 million facility aims to expand its wildlife research that has been conducted for over a quarter-century. The facility is named after Dr. Wiggers who served as President and CEO of the organization for 22 years.