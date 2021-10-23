WCU wins first game of season beating The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel Bulldogs put themselves into an early hole that was too much to overcome in falling 45-31 to Western Carolina Saturday afternoon inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Game Information
Score: Western Caroling 45, The Citadel 31
Records: Western Carolina (1-6, 1-3), The Citadel (2-5, 1-3)
Location: Johnson Hagood Stadium (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 13-10
How it Happened
- WCU got on the board on their opening possession as Carlos Davis hit Calvin Jones for a seven-yard touchdown.
- The Bulldogs got on the board late in the first quarter as Colby Kintner connected on a 45-yard field goal.
- The Catamounts opened the second quarter with a one-yard touchdown run from Kenny Benjamin.
- They added to the lead with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Davis to TJ Jones.
- After another Davis TD pass, Logan Billings finished a 10-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
- WCU closed out the half with a 22-yard field goal from Richard McCollum.
- The Citadel came out in the second half and scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. Jaylan Adams got things going with a three-yard touchdown run after the Bulldogs took over after a bad snap on a punt.
- Later in the quarter, the Bulldogs put together an 84-yard drive that ended with Billings’ second rushing touchdown of the game from two yards out.
- The Catamounts got a pair of fourth quarter rushing touchdowns from Jones to put the game away.
- Darique Hampton led one last scoring drive for the Bulldogs, scoring from one yard out.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel threw for a season-high 197 yards. It is the most passing yards since throwing for 233 yards against VMI on Oct. 5, 2019.
- Wide receiver Raleigh Webb caught four passes for 144 yards, including a 62-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter.
- Jaylan Adams went 5-of-10 for 126 yards, while Darique Hampton came in and went 3-for-8 for 71 yards.
- Adams led the Bulldogs on the ground with 57 yards on 22 carries.
- Logan Billings added 54 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts.
- Wilson Hendricks III led the defense with a career-high 13 tackles, including nine solo stops.
- Chris Beverly added seven tackles and recovered a fumble.
- Destin Mack picked off his three pass of the season.
Up Next
The Bulldogs play host to Mercer on Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.