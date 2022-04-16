MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Stevenson’s signing Friday.

The 6-foot-4 Stevenson will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Stevenson spent his first two seasons at Wichita State and one season at Washington.

He started every game at South Carolina last season, where he averaged nearly 12 points and five rebounds per game and missed one free throw all season.

The signing was the third announced in as many days. Huggins announced the addition of junior college forward Mohamed Wague on Wednesday and former Iowa guard Joe Toussaint on Thursday.