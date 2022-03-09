CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The home opener for the Charleston RiverDogs is just one month away but with the Major League Baseball (MLB) lockout looming large over the sport, some fans may be questioning its trickle-down effects.

Despite the uncertainty of what is to come in the majors, fans will still have the opportunity to watch professional baseball this season.

“We’re ready to go” RiverDogs President, Dave Echols said.

Last week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the 2022 season would not be played due to stalled negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement. The announcement came as MLB enters the fourth month of an owner-imposed lockout.

A day later, the Charleston Riverdogs announced their schedule would not change.

“Reminder: The RiverDogs 2022 season is UNAFFECTED by the MLB lockout. Our season will continue as scheduled. We are excited to have the best fans in Minor League Baseball back at The Joe!,” a tweet by the team read.

Echols added that while there is an “unfortunate lockout situation between the owners and players,” there should be little to no impact on the Riverdogs game schedule.

“Our opening day is scheduled for April 8 and that’s been in place since the end of last season when we announced the schedule,” Echols said. “That’s holding firm.”

There are a couple of reasons why the minor leagues are largely not impacted by the ongoing situation in the majors.

In the MLB, a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is a contract between the Player’s Association union, the teams’ owners, and the league. For the most part, minor league players are not affiliated with the union so their standing is not impacted by the lockout or status of CBA negotiations.

The only exception to that rule is players who are on their team’s 40-man roster and thus belong to the union. According to Baseball America, about a quarter of 40-man roster spots belong to prospects who play in the minors, so those guys will be “missing out on valuable chances (to say nothing of the missed paychecks) to prove themselves and get one step closer to the big leagues.”

Because the RiverDogs are an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that would mean players on the 40-man roster would not be able to play.

But according to Echols, the RiverDogs have no 40-man roster players on the team.

“When you get down to the entry-level of the professional players which is where our level is, the 18 to 22-year-olds, they’re not on the 40-man roster, so little to zero impact on the rosters for us.”

The RiverDogs won the Low-A East championship last year and Echols said he hopes limited roster changes mean another chance at a title.

“We had a great roster last year and they promoted guys, guys they brought up just continued to plug away and we were able to get that first championship win,” he said. “We’re hoping we get that same kind of roster for the start of the 22 season, but we won’t know until they get here.”

Another ramification is that while the lockout continues, major league teams will be unable to make transactions with their minor league affiliates. That means no promotions or rehabilitation assignments.

Echols said this could actually be positive with players being able to primarily focus on development.

“The minor leagues are all about development and our goal is to get those players in an environment where they can excel on the field, work on what they need to work on, and then get to the next level,” he said. “With there being no major league teams, no injuries, or no moves for people to make from AAA to the major leagues or AA to the major leagues, there could be less transaction which would mean our guys could stay with us a little bit longer.”

So, while lockout drama has permeated every level of baseball from the majors to little league, RiverDogs fans will likely not see an impact at Joe Riley Park.

“[the lockout] impacts the entire sport and you don’t like to have those kinds of conversations,” Echols said. “Everyone has historically looked at the Joe and the Riverdogs as a place to get away, to relax, and to enjoy. We’re opening up to say we’re still here doing that.”

But without MLB games to go to or watch on TV, Echols expects more eyes on the minors.

“I think maybe we can take advantage of the unfortunate circumstance,” he said. “Tickets went on sale yesterday and we had the highest single-day sales we’ve ever had and that’s certainly a good sign.”

The Riverdogs host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the home opener on April 8. Tickets are on sale now.