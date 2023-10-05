MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Iron Horses of Philip Simmons have run wild this season.

“Everybody’s been putting in the work, they’ve been doing their jobs, doing everything. It’s all coming together and it’s working out for us,” said senior running back KJ Asbury.

PS is averaging over 360 yards on the ground per game, led by their two horses in the backfield, seniors KJ Asbury and Sharod Williams.

“Most defenses don’t even know who to tackle, one just blowing each other off the ball all the time. They block for each other; they love blocking for each other. It’s not about who has the yards, who has the ball. It’s about who scores at the end of the day, and who wins at the end of the day,” senior left guard Russell Dickerson said.

Each running back gets their own piece of the pie, as the tandem feeds off each other.

“Sometimes he sets the tone, sometimes I set the tone. We have competition with each other. We’re not even worried about the other team. He got a first down; alright I’m going to get a first down. He’s getting a big block; alright I’m going to get a big block too,” said senior running back Sharod Williams.

Their bond in the backfield goes beyond the gridiron as the two are cousins

Asbury has already reached two thousand rushing yards in his career

Williams is just 33 yards away.

“We’ve been busting out butts to get to this point. We’ve been working hard in the weight room, working hard in class. And we all bring it to the field,” quipped KJ.

“This is what everyone dreams for. Just something that we’ve both been waiting for. Working over it all summer. And it’s just great to have it all happen and have the spotlight on Philip Simmons itself,” exclaimed Sharod.

Neither would have their success without the other or their offensive line blocking up front.

While the dynamic duo isn’t set on a nickname, one thing is for certain.

It’s hard to slow down these horses when they get out of the gates.