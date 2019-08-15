Win Palmetto Bowl tickets in statewide reading contest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students who like to read and enjoy football have the chance to enter a reading competition to win tickets for the Palmetto Bowl game!

The ‘Read Your Way to the Big Game’ competition is for students in pre-k through eighth grade. The rules for the contest are that students who read six books will qualify to win tickets to the Palmetto Bowl on November 30th.

Officials advised that once students have completed their readings that they should turn in the list of books read to their teacher.

The winning students will receive four tickets and pre-game sideline passes to the Clemson vs. South Carolina game.