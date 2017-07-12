Skip to content
WCBD
Charleston
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Everyday Heroes
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather News
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Travel with Rob Fowler
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
Investigators
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Cool School
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Report It!
Meet The Team
Program Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible late Thursday afternoon and evening
2 Your Health
2 Your Health: Many benefits to Turkey Trot
2 Your Health Stop pain without taking opioids
2 Your Health “Here is why you should pick and eat pumpkin”
2 Your Health: Back to school begins at home
2 Your Health: The risks of teasing a teenager who is overweight
More 2 Your Health Headlines
2 Your Health: Why reading to your baby matters
2 Your Health: Brain tumor:Treating glioblastoma
2 Your Health:Why it’s so easy for a child to die in a hot car
2 Your Health Keeping your baby safe in the sun
2 Your Health: Can drinking coffee help you live longer?
DON'T MISS
Charleston removes more flushable wipes from sewage system
Anderson Co. serial bomber hid device in teddy bear, FBI says
Deputies: Men caught on camera dumping approx. 30 tires in neighbor’s yard
Lowcountry dancer has been accepted to Juilliard School of Dance
More Don't Miss