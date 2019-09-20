Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Scam Alert
Weird News
Top Stories
Garrett Academy inducts William “Butch” Barfield into the Athletic Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Q&A: Climate activist Greta Thunberg on global strikes
Arizona gun store swipes at gun control with ‘Beto Special’
Court denies release for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
Storm-scarred Texas coast picks up after lmelda’s deluge
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
butch barfield
Garrett Academy inducts William “Butch” Barfield into the Athletic Hall of Fame
TRENDING HEADLINES
Hurricane Hugo: Remembering the storm 30 years later
WHAT WAS THAT?! Goose Creek residents concerned over loud explosions
News
Georgetown honors James Bowley; grand-nephew of Harriet Tubman
DSS: SNAP recipients in areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian eligible for replacement of benefits
Storm Team 2
Revelers reach gates of Area 51 then peacefully rejoin party