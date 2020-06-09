Skip to content
Calhoun Statue Removal
Cost of removing the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square
Video
AG Wilson issues opinion on constitutionality of Heritage Act, John C. Calhoun monument
Video
Crews remove the John C. Calhoun statue from its pedestal high above Marion Square
Video
Charleston City Council votes to remove John C. Calhoun monument
Video
Charleston City Council to vote on the removal of John C. Calhoun statue Tuesday night
Video
More Calhoun Statue Removal Headlines
Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards will not challenge removal of John C. Calhoun monument
Marion Square closed early, arrests made, after protests surrounding Calhoun monument
Video
“How does it feel to sell your soul to a bunch of thugs?” Man confronts Mayor Tecklenburg about removal of Calhoun monument
Video
Police: 9 arrested after protesters vandalized the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square on Wednesday
Video
Mayor Tecklenburg officially calls for John C. Calhoun’s statue to be relocated from Marion Square
Video
Mayor Tecklenburg, city council to discuss future of John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square on Wednesday
Video
State and local leaders, activists renew calls for removal of John C. Calhoun Statue in Marion Square
Video
City of Charleston to make announcement on future of John C. Calhoun statue Wednesday
Charleston Wine and Food calls for removal of John C. Calhoun statue or it will “cease use of the space”
Rep. Gillard calls for removal of John C. Calhoun statue, says it should be in a museum
TRENDING HEADLINES
LAST CALL ORDER: Gov. McMaster signs executive order prohibiting alcohol sales at restaurants, bars after 11PM
Video
GCSO: Three in custody after woman escapes from alleged abductors
Gallery
Leaders across industries meet virtually to discuss rapidly increasing COVID-19 numbers in Charleston
Video
DHEC: 1,725 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 52,273 total
Video
CCSO closes all lanes of I-526 WB near Westmoreland Bridge as crews remove car from creek
