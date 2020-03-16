Skip to content
coronavirus in SC
Charleston, Mt. Pleasant announce changes due to COVID-19 outbreak
DHEC: First COVID-19 death reported in South Carolina
College of Charleston extends e-learning schedule
Clemson extends online classes period and events suspension
MUSC Health expects better access to COVID-19 testing for patients due to federal waiver from the FDA
More coronavirus in SC Headlines
SC DMV announces restrictions due to coronavirus
Isle of Palms announces closings amid coronavirus outbreak
Charleston restaurants and the Coronavirus
Video
Catholic Diocese of Charleston temporarily closes schools and diocesan offices
Coronavirus not stopping some spring breakers in Myrtle Beach
Video
Tough talks; how to discuss the Coronavirus with your child
Video
BCSD announces locations for free lunch pick-up during school closure
Gov. McMaster provides update on COVID-19; closes schools statewide in news conference
Video
DHEC announces nine more cases of COVID-19 in SC; 28 total
ASK A DOCTOR: Questions about the novel coronavirus COVID-19
President Trump issues new recommendations, including limiting gatherings to less than 10 people
Thousands of people in Charleston area on Monday after getting off Carnival Sunshine cruise ship
Video
City of Charleston declares state of emergency
Charleston restaurants and the Coronavirus
Video
Charleston, Mt. Pleasant announce changes due to COVID-19 outbreak
North Charleston releases list of closures and cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak
News 2 Live Event