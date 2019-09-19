Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Scam Alert
Weird News
Top Stories
Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child
Top Stories
Who are the Sacklers, the family behind maker of OxyContin?
‘Middle of the herd’ no more: Amazon tackles climate change
Transgender prisoner who sued dies days before release
Officials: Summerville woman discovered in woods killed by gunshot to the head
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Dorchester County Election Commission
New voting machines arrive just in time for upcoming election
TRENDING HEADLINES
Count on 2 Traffic
DSS: SNAP recipients in areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian eligible for replacement of benefits
Citadel Cadets participate in Hunger Strike against dining hall conditions
News
Community rallies to help Airman left paralyzed after act of kindness
US Navy confirms these UFO videos are real
Former principal arrested after wife’s body was found in Dorchester County