Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
New project to probe Hurricane Maria deaths in Puerto Rico
Mount Pleasant community divided over face masks, new ordinance passes first reading
Video
NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients
CCSO: Man injured after someone fired gunshots at their car on Von Ohsen Road
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
face masks
Mount Pleasant community divided over face masks, new ordinance passes first reading
Video
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Gov. McMaster, Molly Spearman announce datacasting initiative with SCETV
Video
Watch Live
PHOTOS: Fire destroys four trucks at James Island Public Service District Headquarters
Video
Radar
News 2 Live Event
CCSO: Man injured after someone fired gunshots at their car on Von Ohsen Road
Ladson man accused of shooting at cars along I-95 in NC awaits extradition
Video