fortifications
County-wide survey to be conducted in Dorchester County for unmapped Revolutionary War sites
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Dorchester County
Week 8 Win of the Week Presentation
Storm Team 2
Officers believe they found remains of missing 5-year-old, Neveah Adams
Abortion ban one step closer to becoming law
CCSO: One person shot in West Ashley neighborhood
Second suspect charged with murder for fatal shooting of postal worker