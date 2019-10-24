Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
California governor “owns” blackouts, takes political risk
Top Stories
Porn actress brags about private NYPD tour, raising alarms
Idaho makes it harder to change gender on birth certificates
South Dakota, ACLU settle lawsuit over ‘riot-boosting’ laws
Man doused in flammable liquid set on fire by cop’s stun gun
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
CMA Awards
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
Event Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
haunted
Haunted History: The Magnolia Cemetery
TRENDING HEADLINES
Parents arrested after several children found living in extremely poor conditions
Haunted History: The Magnolia Cemetery
Former Mt. Pleasant store owner arrested following Count on 2 Investigation
High speed train from Charlotte to Atlanta could pass through South Carolina
Distracted driver hits deputy directing traffic outside SC school
POTHOLE PROBLEM: Did SCDOT crews pave over a mud flap in Berkeley County?
Storm Team 2