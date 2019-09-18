Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Scam Alert
Weird News
Top Stories
Citadel Cadets participate in Hunger Strike against dining hall conditions
Top Stories
Police search for suspect in reference to shoplifting incident in Downtown Charleston
Oregon sees push for strictest gun storage law in US
Government transfers land for more border wall
Judge partially blocks law aimed at oil pipeline protests
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
hunger strike
Citadel Cadets participate in Hunger Strike against dining hall conditions
TRENDING HEADLINES
Tropical Depression Ten forms
Sidney Moorer found guilty in retrial for kidnapping of Heather Elvis
Citadel Cadets participate in Hunger Strike against dining hall conditions
Watch Live
Meet The Team
Storm Team 2
Inside look at tallest ladder engine in SC