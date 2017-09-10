Skip to content
WCBD
Charleston
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Everyday Heroes
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather News
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Travel with Rob Fowler
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
Investigators
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Cool School
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Report It!
Meet The Team
Program Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms are moving through the Lowcountry
Joint Base Charleston News
Joint Base Charleston hosts 9-mile ruck march in honor of C-130 crash victims
Charleston Military plane makes emergency landing in TN
Charleston airfield snow and ice removal agreement signed
Are you going to the Charleston Air Show? Here’s what you need to know
JB Charleston and Air Force Wildland Fire Center schedule prescribed fire on Naval Weapons Station
More Joint Base Charleston News Headlines
JB Charleston and Air Force Wildland Fire Center schedule prescribed fire today on Naval Weapons Station
Task Force conducts holds meeting for improvements on snow and ice removals
Joint Base Charleston reopens second runway as of 2 p.m. today
Joint Base Charleston anticipates opening one runway today at Noon
Joint Base Charleston Thanksgiving Dinner at the Naval Weapons Station Galley
Joint Base Charleston C-17 deploys to deliver U.S. Navy’s undersea rescue capabilities to Argentina
JB Charleston security forces to conduct routine live fire exercises
Reservists return home after more than 6 months in the Middle East
Plan to get rid of coyotes near JB Charleston Air Base now underway
JB Charleston cancels HURCON status; partially terminates evacuation order
DON'T MISS
Charleston removes more flushable wipes from sewage system
Anderson Co. serial bomber hid device in teddy bear, FBI says
Deputies: Men caught on camera dumping approx. 30 tires in neighbor’s yard
Lowcountry dancer has been accepted to Juilliard School of Dance
More Don't Miss