Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Second Lady Karen Pence visits veteran-owned Grey Ghost Bakery
Video
Top Stories
Alaska Bar sidesteps contentious Dershowitz keynote choice
Los Angeles County approves anti-racist policy agenda
IOP residents, leaders say parking restrictions should remain short-term only
Video
How Charleston chiropractors are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
karen pence
Second Lady Karen Pence visits veteran-owned Grey Ghost Bakery
Video
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Blackbaud victim of ransomware attack
Doctors fear Flu Season as COVID-19 continues
Video
22-year-old ‘impaired’ driver charged for fatally striking man in North Carolina
Video
Husband of College of Charleston’s new Provost killed during attempted robbery, shooting on King Street
Video
Storm Team 2
Report: Woman assisted NCPD in arrest of Tom DiLorenzo shooting suspects
Video
VP Mike Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos join roundtable discussion on SC school reopening
Video