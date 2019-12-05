Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Police: Patron angered by ketchup pulls gun at McDonald’s
Top Stories
Iowa’s felon list includes police force, omits drug dealer
Feds: Over 60 Latin Kings members arrested along East Coast
EPA rejects ban on poison bombs against cattle predators
Tufts University severs ties with family behind OxyContin
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Home for the Holidays
Toys for Tots
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
licenses
Hunt, Hook and Cook: licenses and rules
TRENDING HEADLINES
Deputies: “Major traffic” incident affecting east and westbound lanes on I-26 near MM172
South Carolina teacher accused of trafficking prescription drugs
2 rushed to Trident Hospital with multiple traumatic injuries following ATV crash
Hackers manage to steal $1,600 from Charleston woman through gift card scam
CCSD to consolidate schools in West Ashley; thousands of students rezoned
Cane Bay residents are frustrated and concerned for their childrens’ safety
Body camera footage released in Greenville deputy-involved shooting