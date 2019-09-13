Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Woman arrested after throwing liquid on California Senate
Top Stories
Residents respond to North Charleston renovations
Email indicates former Alaska official invited woman to room
This Colorado company allows employees to bring their pets to work
Jury pool for cop who killed black man asked about biases
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
local couple
Neighbors fondly remember Mount Pleasant Couple lost from fire
TRENDING HEADLINES
Inmate killed at Lieber Correctional, may have been attacked by cellmate
New details released in fire that killed husband and wife during Hurricane Dorian
Dashcam released: Reported robberies turns into a high-speed chase on I-95
Storm Team 2
Driver dies in collision with 18-wheeler on I-26
Business, cars struck by gunfire during an early morning shooting in Hollywood
Lowcountry man arrested after detectives locate $99k worth of drugs in West Ashley home