Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
North Charleston residents speak out against I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project
Top Stories
Authorities respond to fatal auto-pedestrian collision in N. Charleston
Grand opening of Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union on the campus of Philip Simmons High
Officer avoids serious injuries after drunk driver collides with police cruiser
Officers arrest man in connection to Harris Street homicide
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Lowcountry Corridor Project
North Charleston residents speak out against I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project
TRENDING HEADLINES
Suspects arrested after investigation leads to drug and gun bust in Berkeley Co.
Officers arrest man in connection to Harris Street homicide
Authorities searching for missing teen last seen Thursday afternoon
Three people test positive for mumps virus at the College of Charleston
Funeral Service held for Dr. Emily Clyburn in Charleston
Storm Team 2
Doctors suggest childhood obesity impacts can live far beyond adolescent years