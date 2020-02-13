Skip to content
3 Arizona students returning from car event killed in crash
Traffic open on T. Allen Legare Bridge after cars backed up due to bridge malfunction
The American Civil Liberties Union will host a rally in Charleston ahead of Democratic Debate
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in North Charleston
Live coverage of the 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucus
Meet the Candidates 2020
One-on-one with Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Video
One on one with Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Video
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks one-on-one with News 2
Video
WATCH: One on One with Tulsi Gabbard
TRENDING HEADLINES
Two arrested for using a pill press machine to make drugs at their home
Video
Still Sydney: Where is she now?
Video
One dead after car strikes a tree in Dorchester County
Missing 6-month-old found dead in Charlotte
Goose Creek lottery player could receive $25,000 a year for life!
Seven appear in court after Myrtle Beach prostitution investigation
Video
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in North Charleston