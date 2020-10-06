Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Graham/Harrison Debate
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Back 2 School
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat
White Texas police officer charged with murder in shooting of Black man
Charleston County reports uptick on first day of absentee voting compared to 2016 Presidential Election
Goose Creek PD to host National Night Out event Tuesday
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Weather Wednesday
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Features
Haunted History
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Meet the Candidates
Meet the Candidate: Sen. Lindsey Graham
Meet the Candidate: Jaime Harrison
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Man faces charges after pointing gun at protesters in downtown Savannah
Video
Taylor Murray
Charleston ranked as #1 small city in the U.S. for 10th year in a row
Radar
Dorchester County announces locations for in-person absentee voting
Hundreds line up to cast an in-person absentee ballot in North Charleston
Video
Beware: Amazon Prime scam could cost you
Video