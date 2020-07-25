Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Report: Walmart, other stores to allow people refusing masks to shop out of concern for employees
Top Stories
Women reflect on sexist slur that often goes unpunished
Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
DHEC: 1,368 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 79,674 total
Fight for police-free schools has been years in the making
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Megan James
Latest Storm Team 2 Forecast
Video
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
DHEC: 1,368 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 79,674 total
Man charged in New Year’s Day hunting accident that killed a man, 9-year-old girl
Video
Dorchester Paws holds “Christmas in July” cat adoption promotion
North Carolina county alcohol ban leaves restaurants, breweries frustrated
Video
Rep. Wendell Gilliard to distribute masks and water this weekend
Video
Prosecutor: Slain South Carolina deputy a ‘hero’ for firing back
Video
Radar