Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
Top Stories
Police: 8 people shot, 1 dead in downtown Seattle
The Seattle Fire Department says six people were shot downtown Wednesday night, and one of those people has died.
Judge sets preliminary hearing in ‘Golden State Killer’ case
People who had contact with man with virus to be monitored
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 11:00PM
Mulch Pile
Mulch pile fire in Ladson affects family.
TRENDING HEADLINES
GCSO: K-9 bites cow, deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy
5-foot long pothole in Goose Creek damaging cars
SCHP: Two dead following collision in Beaufort
Watch Live
Mulch pile fire in Ladson affects family.
SC man facing charges, including animal fighting, after dog attacks woman
Count on 2 Traffic