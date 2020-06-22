Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Unrest in the Lowcountry
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Lowcountry Kettle expanding operations in Charleston County; will create 24 new jobs
Top Stories
Black bird watchers draw attention to racial issues outdoors
The Latest: Mpls union leader says members scapegoated
Budgets put limits on social distancing options for schools
Borgata reopening July 6; invited guests can come July 2
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
north charleston pd
North Charleston officials moving forward with Police Evaluation Research Committee
Video
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Greenville passes South Carolina’s first face mask requirement; goes into effect noon Tuesday
Video
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Mount Pleasant, police say
Mother of Idaho children whose remains were found believed kids were ‘zombies’
Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response
AccelerateED presents final report for 2020-21 school year; local districts offer surveys for parents
Video
Five charged, another in custody after Saturday shooting at Myrtle Beach motel: MBPD