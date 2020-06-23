Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Unrest in the Lowcountry
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Icons of 1960s civil rights movement voice cautious optimism
Top Stories
Cops in misconduct cases stay on force through arbitration
Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was ‘treated differently’
Folly Beach restaurants meet to discuss COVID-19 safety protocols
Video
Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Crews to remove the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square overnight
palmetto priority
Folly Beach restaurants meet to discuss COVID-19 safety protocols
Video
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
News 2 Live Event
BCSO: Several injured in Goose Creek shooting
Video
Charleston City Council votes to remove John C. Calhoun monument
Video
Charleston City Council to vote on the removal of John C. Calhoun statue Tuesday night
Video
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Mount Pleasant, police say
Video
Local medical professionals say COVID-19 pandemic is leading to less child vaccinations
Video