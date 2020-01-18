Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Annual Taste of Folly event brings families together food and fun
Top Stories
ICE ups ante in standoff with NYC: ‘This is not a request’
CPD: No active shooter on King Street despite social media posts
Charleston County set to open warming shelter ahead of cold weather
Report: Oregon marijuana sales 420% stronger near Idaho
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
porch pirate
Package thief held at gunpoint in Moncks Corner
TRENDING HEADLINES
19 people from Lexington area sentenced to federal prison for “meth conspiracies”
Package thief held at gunpoint in Moncks Corner
North Carolina man charged with trafficking opioids, meth; bond set at $1,000,000
‘She could do it again’: Serial nursing home killer released, moves to SC
Man rescued early Saturday after hours in White County cave
Drainage pipe collapse has neighbors concerned near Berkeley Farms Road
17-year-old arrested with gun, drugs after crash on Savannah Highway