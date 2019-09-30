Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Racial Bias Audit; City of Charleston releases Preliminary Report
Top Stories
Police: Crews clear downed power lines, Maybank Highway reopened to traffic
One dead, one hospitalized following fatal collision in Cordesville
Judge issues mixed ruling in Virginia abortion law challenge
Smollett case special prosecutor donated to Foxx’s campaign
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
preliminary report
Racial Bias Audit; City of Charleston releases Preliminary Report
TRENDING HEADLINES
Count on 2 Traffic
Watch Live
One dead, one hospitalized following fatal collision in Cordesville
Maybank Highway closed at River Road due to multi-vehicle crash
Authorities continue investigation after two victims shot at N. Charleston gas station
Fire engines to parade through Summerville
Jury issues indictments alleging conspiracies to smuggle contraband into SC prisons