Skip to content
WCBD
Charleston
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Everyday Heroes
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather News
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Travel with Rob Fowler
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
Investigators
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Cool School
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Report It!
Meet The Team
Program Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms are moving through the Lowcountry
Santee Cooper
Guidelines for possible Santee Cooper sale approved
SC Senate approves bill allowing offers for Santee Cooper
Two town halls next week will discuss Santee Cooper
Senate President creates new Santee Cooper study committee
Selling Santee Cooper won’t be easy; lawmakers look at pros and cons of possible sale
More Santee Cooper Headlines
Santee Cooper nixes meeting, Gov. calls them “rogue”
Lawmakers weigh in on future of state-owned utility Santee Cooper
SC Senate sues McMaster over Santee Cooper chairman
FBI agents visit failed V.C. Summer nuclear site
State utility paid $9M bonuses to private execs
SCANA CEO, Senior VP to retire after failed $9B nuke project
SC House Speaker calls for SCANA CEO to resign
New leader takes over at Santee Cooper as CEO officially retires
Century Aluminum files appeal over smelter power costs
Legislators: SC utility won’t be sold at ‘fire sale price’
DON'T MISS
Charleston removes more flushable wipes from sewage system
Anderson Co. serial bomber hid device in teddy bear, FBI says
Deputies: Men caught on camera dumping approx. 30 tires in neighbor’s yard
Lowcountry dancer has been accepted to Juilliard School of Dance
More Don't Miss