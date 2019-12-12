Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Lonesome duck: Dating ad seeks match for man’s grieving bird
Top Stories
Stolen pit bull to make cross-country trip back home
Couple who bought $120k banana art sense it will be iconic
Judge to decide on removing Texas baby’s life support
Arkansas court denies death row inmate’s bid for DNA testing
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Home for the Holidays
Toys for Tots
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote
1
of
/
2
Live Now
BIG GAME BOUND: Latest news and analysis from the NFL
2
of
/
2
shuck cancer
Hunt, Hook and Cook: Enjoying oysters at Shuck Cancer Charleston
TRENDING HEADLINES
Charleston County Coroner identifies body found in water near Waterfront Park
Everyday Hero: Mr. Thomas Henry
Family of man killed in DUI crash suing downtown bars who ‘overserved’ defendant
Rep. Gilliard: Low-frequency radio channel could have helped warn about Lanxess chemical leak
Plans to demolish Capers Hall on The Citadel Campus move forward, release look at new building
Man possibly connected to disappearance of Brittanee Drexel given 3 years probation on robbery charge
Bill would make off-shore drilling ban permanent off SC coast