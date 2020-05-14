Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
Lowcountry sisters travel to Kentucky to assist hospital in need of nurses
Video
Top Stories
Wisconsin high court tosses out governor’s stay-home order
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says courts experiencing significant backlog of cases
Video
Virginia, Maryland suburbs aligned with DC in COVID response
Trump’s surprising target in war on media: Voice of America
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
smalls
Lowcountry sisters travel to Kentucky to assist hospital in need of nurses
Video
Click for latest news and information
Upload your senior photo!
News 2: Backyard Sports
TRENDING HEADLINES
Watch Live
Governor McMaster extends state of emergency
COVID-19 in SC: Demographic update
Deputy injured in crash while responding to call in Berkeley County
Video
News
INTERACTIVE MAP: County-by-county cases of coronavirus in SC
Folly Beach to end access restrictions Friday
Video