Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
US State Department oil pipeline review doesn’t ease worries
Top Stories
Utilities say equipment probably sparked California fires
Anger mounts as utility imposes more blackouts in California
Nebraska man tries to open bank account with fake $1M bill
Groups threaten to sue U. of California over SAT, ACT use
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
CMA Awards
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
state law
Property values increase in Dorchester County
TRENDING HEADLINES
NCPD: Woman shot in the head during attempted robbery on Dorchester Road
Lucy Beckham High School will soon open its doors and the staff wants to hear from parents and students
Property values increase in Dorchester County
2 pit bulls being held after woman says her cat was attacked and killed in Ladson
Federal appeals court won’t hold rehearing in Emanuel 9 church shooting case
Meet The Team
Coroner identifies man found dead inside a car near St. George