Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Wealthy voters are ‘mythical middle’ in Georgia Senate races
Top Stories
After naming bombing suspect, focus turns to motive
Lowcountry doctor reacts to record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
MLK Parade Submissions
MLK Youth Poetry Slam Submissions
Remarkable Women
Pass or Fail
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
summerville police department
Dorchester man searching for wife’s ashes stolen from his home
Video
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Watch Live
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
NCPD investigating Sunday night shooting on Cross County Road
Family, friends to hold candlelight vigil for Flood Street shooting victim
Lowcountry doctor reacts to record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots are the second-highest of the year
Storm Team 2