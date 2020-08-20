Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Thankful Thursday: Holy City Drive In hosts free movie night for first responders
Video
Alabama restarts prep football in test of virus precautions
A growing list: Trump associates ensnared in legal troubles
Police officer charged with murder under new Washington law
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
thankful
Thankful Thursday: Holy City Drive In hosts free movie night for first responders
Video
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Extras wanted for ‘Outer Banks’ season two
SCDPPPS searching for two registered sex offenders believed to be on the run
Charleston business owner arrested Thursday for tax evasion
Drive-in theater scheduled to open in Mount Pleasant
South Carolina man arrested on multiple human trafficking and drug charges
Crews pull van from pond off Highway 27 in Ridgeville
Video
Watch Live