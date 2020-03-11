Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Weathering the stock markets: one investor’s strategy
Weinstein faces sentencing, prison in landmark #MeToo case
US states race to contain coronavirus as cases near 1,000
Sullivan’s Island hears recommendations for maritime forest management
Video
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
town council
Sullivan’s Island hears recommendations for maritime forest management
Video
TRENDING HEADLINES
Cheap 2 Chic: The Life Cycle of a Goodwill Donation
Video
Leftover money from Daniel Island round-a-bout project will be used on busy Goose Creek intersection
Video
SLOW DOWN! Mount Pleasant PD to conduct traffic enforcement on Tuesday
Coronavirus could impact travel to and from Charleston
Video
Charleston International Airport releases statement on the Coronavirus
Police: Hartsville man accused of beating man with iron pipe, resulting in skull fracture, brain bleed
2 SC students in isolation after interning at hospital with possible coronavirus patient