Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Unrest in the Lowcountry
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
Protests shift to memorializing Floyd amid push for change
Top Stories
Districts jettison school police officers amid protests
Lives Lost: Twins were gentle giants in small Vermont town
Police: Parents, 4 kids found dead in garage in San Antonio
Man who charged New York protesters with knife claw arrested
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
trista sunshine company
Trista Sunshine Company: spreading joy with hand-sewn creations
Video
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
19-year-old woman charged with looting from businesses on King Street
Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers permanently closed
Storm Team 2
Local restaurant ‘Mama Kim’s’ receives outpouring of support after Saturday riots
Video
NCPD: Reports from Tanger Outlet lootings
Former WCBD anchor, local realtor Jill Franco Miller passed away at age 66
Video
Gov. McMaster on call with President Trump: “I think we have to be careful, but we have to be tough”