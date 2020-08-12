Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
Unclaimed veteran’s ashes found in Summerville storage unit to receive proper military burial
Video
Top Stories
Charleston County asks for feedback on S.C. Highway 41 improvement project
Video
Police: Box truck rear-ends school bus, 1 dead, 7 injured
Judge invalidates Trump rollback of law protecting birds
Virus testing site begins operating on U.S.-Mexico border
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
unclaimed ashes
Unclaimed veteran’s ashes found in Summerville storage unit to receive proper military burial
Video
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Moncks Corner town councilman resigns after racist Facebook post depicting Hillary Clinton in blackface
Video
VIDEO: Man charged following assault on victim outside West Ashley bar
Video
2 Your Health: Tips to avoid ‘maskne’
Video
Father of 5-year-old girl killed in Summerville says he just wants answers: ‘Somebody knows something’
Video
DHEC: 712 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 102,143 total
Video
SC Highway Patrol investigating unsolved hit and run cases
Video
Officers on scene after vehicle went over the Ravenel Bridge on-ramp
Video
Download the app!