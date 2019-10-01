Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Las Vegas massacre anniversary sparks debate on gun control
Top Stories
4 beached whales in South Carolina linked to 17 others found in Georgia
Record number of SC lottery players win with all 2’s
Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday
DHEC reviewing Mount Pleasant’s water permit limit; customers could pay more for water
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Haunted History
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
Clear the Shelters
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
whales
4 beached whales in South Carolina linked to 17 others found in Georgia
TRENDING HEADLINES
Two nights in a row patrons are held at gunpoint outside of popular King Street tapas restaurant
Do you qualify?: Lottery tax rebate checks are on the way
Storm Team 2
DHEC reviewing Mount Pleasant’s water permit limit; customers could pay more for water
New subcommittee to study interstate congestion in SC
Fire engines to parade through Summerville
A ceremony to honor victims of domestic violence