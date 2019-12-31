working out

Charleston50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Moncks Corner48°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Summerville46°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 6 mph
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Georgetown43°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Walterboro46°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Kingstree37°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Weekly Forecast
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity