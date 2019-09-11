Win a free trip to NYC to see The Mel Robbins Show live!

(NEXSTAR) -- We're welcoming a new face to our programming lineup. "The Mel Robbins Show" will air each weekday starting Monday, Sept. 16.

Ahead of the premiere episode, Robbins sat down with us for a one-on-one interview to explain what the show means to her and why she thinks it will resonate with viewers the same way she's been able to impact the lives of millions through her book 'The 5 Second Rule," global motivational speeches, and popular social media accounts. She says they're so popular because they're her real life--not a highlight reel.