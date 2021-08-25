14th Circuit Solicitor recuses himself from Murdaugh double-homicide investigation

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone has recused himself from the investigation into the murders of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh, a spokesperson for SC Attorney General Alan Wilson confirmed Wednesday.

Paul and Margaret were found shot to death in June by Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s father and Margaret’s husband.

The Murdaugh family reigned over the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for generations, and still maintains ties to the office. Stone did not elaborate on why he decided to recuse himself from the investigation at this time.

In a previous statement about the case, Stone said that his office “is available to [the State Law Enforcement Division] for legal advice and investigative support, as it would be to any law-enforcement agency leading an investigation of this type in the 14th Circuit.” He reiterated that his office would “act promptly and ethically should conflicts arise in this case.”