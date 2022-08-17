COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys are demanding state prosecutors turn over evidence in the high-profile murder cases against Alex Murdaugh. Dick Harpootlian says the state had 30 days to turn evidence over after formally charging Murdaugh in the death of his wife and son in July. Now that the deadline has passed, Murdaugh’s attorneys say they’ve yet to receive evidence.

Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh say they’ve received no evidence against their client. Now, they’ve filed another motion to compel it in hopes of reviewing the state’s case against their client.

“We have nothing, zero, nada,” says Harpootlian. “Thirty-two days after we made the request, we still don’t have anything.”

Alex Murdaugh was charged back on July 14th in the death of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. A day later, his attorneys filed a motion giving the state thirty days to turn over evidence against their client. Attorney Dick Harpootlian says they’ve yet to receive any evidence, despite the deadline passing on Monday.

“There was no reason as I pointed out that couldn’t have turned over almost all of this over to us thirty-two days ago,” says Harpootlian. “They’re still two days late.”

Last Friday, state prosecutors asked the defense for a protective order of the evidence. The two sides agreed initially to the order before Murdaugh’s attorneys backtracked, calling it inappropriate. The state cites concerns over turning the evidence over without the protection order.

“This conduct is unprecedented,” says Harpootlian. “Unprecedented. They’re hiding the ball.”

Harpootlian says he’s received no insight into what the state has and alleges the state has leaked evidence to Murdaugh’s family regarding the investigations. Harpootlian called the delay a stall tactic during Wednesday’s press conference in Columbia.

“Where is it? I don’t have a shred of paper,” says Harpootlian. “I don’t have an email. I don’t have an exhibit. I don’t have any evidence.”

Without the evidence Harpootlian says he can’t prepare or strategize for a speedy trial. Harpootlian filed a motion to compel the evidence from the state after the deadline passed, pushing for a trial sooner rather than later.

“We will try this case in January, come hell or high water,” says Harpootlian. “Ride by here at 11 or 12 o’clock at night, you’re going to see the lights on. We’re not going to let this slip by because they’re dragging their feet.”

Murdaugh and his attorney’s preparation for a speedy trial are in a holding pattern until the evidence has been turned over. Harpootlian remains hopeful the cases will go to trial in January.

In a statement from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Attorney General Wilson denied the notion his office has leaked any evidence during the proceedings of the Murdaugh investigations.